LETA 2000 was one of Australia’s most significant networking activities in educational technology last year. Moreover it provided an important opportunity to showcase Australia’s as well as other countries’ achievements in the application of information technology to learning. A unique system of planning and provision of educational facilities, involving the community of learners and teachers as well as the adult population in general and various authorities, was presented the impact of information and communication technology on learning was exemplified by the highly interesting and innovative Technology School of the Future.
Towards a Learning Society
Leta 2000
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
