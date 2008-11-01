Skip to main content
Toward Risk-Based Aviation Security Policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228687543564
Authors
Robert W. Poole, Jr.
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Poole, Jr., R. (2008), “Toward Risk-Based Aviation Security Policy”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228687543564.
