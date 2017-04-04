Skip to main content
Tourism Satellite Account: Recommended Methodological Framework 2008

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274105-en
Authors
OECD, European Union, United Nations, World Tourism Organization
Cite this content as:

OECD et al. (2017), Tourism Satellite Account: Recommended Methodological Framework 2008, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264274105-en.
