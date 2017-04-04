The purpose of a Tourism Satellite Account is to analyse in detail all the aspects of demand for goods and services associated with the activity of visitors; to observe the operational interface with the supply of such goods and services within the economy; and to describe how this supply interacts with other economic activities. The present volume, Tourism Satellite Account: Recommended Methodological Framework 2008, provides an updated framework for constructing a Tourism Satellite Account. It should permit greater internal consistency of tourism statistics with the rest of the statistical system of a country, as well as increased international comparability of these data.