Titanium Dioxide: Summary of the Dossier

To ensure that the tests used to address the safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials are consistent and defensible; the OECD launched the Sponsorship Programme for the Testing of Manufactured Nanomaterials (Testing Programme) in November 2007. This Testing Programme verifies the testing methods used on Manufactured Nanomaterials by pooling the expertise of OECD member countries, some non-member countries and other stakeholders to fund the safety testing of specific Manufactured Nanomaterials. The present document summarises the information that was delivered by participating countries and stakeholders until the deadline for the dossier compilation of the TiO2 dossier of the OECD Sponsorship Programme.