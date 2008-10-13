This review surveys trends in physician supply in the United States from 1980 to the present with particular attention to the participation of International Medical Graduates. It discussed the composition of the physician workforce with regards to the number of family practitioners, specialists, women physicians and the aging of the workforce. Changes in the inflows and outflows of the physician workforce are discussed and, in particular, how international migration, retirement, part-time practice and alternative employment have impacted the physician workforce.
The US Physician Workforce
Where Do We Stand?
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
3 May 2024