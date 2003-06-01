Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Urban Complex in Cattolica, Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/675546702207
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), “The Urban Complex in Cattolica, Italy”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2003/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/675546702207.
Go to top