The Italian city of Cattolica has developed an urban complex, the Piazza della Repubblica, providing a wide range of services to the public. In renovated facilities, the complex provides a modern and rational architectural setting based on the idea of the traditional town square or "piazza", an area of interaction and exchange characteristic of Italian cities.
The Urban Complex in Cattolica, Italy
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
