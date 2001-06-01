Last year the UK Department for Education and Employment (DfEE) developed proposals for an initiative in school building design that became known as Classrooms of the Future. Its objective is to develop a number of pilot projects which explore different design options for the delivery of education in the 21st century. The lessons learned from the projects will help shape guidance for the future design of schools.
The United Kingdom's Classrooms of the Future
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
