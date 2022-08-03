The Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has placed a heavy burden on host country schools and teachers. Indeed, refugee students need support beyond the development of academic skills, including assistance to integrate into the host society and support for the well-being. The challenge of providing this support falls largely on teachers in host countries, who may not have training to teach children who do not speak the language of instruction and who may require trauma counselling. Teachers need support in order to best respond to rapidly changing conditions and refugee students’ needs, including working closely with school leadership and non-instructional support staff and receiving relevant training. Moreover, countries will need to rely on Ukrainian teaching staff if faced by a personnel shortage. This will help them provide a sense of familiarity to the refugee students in both language and curriculum as students transition to the host language and host country curriculum. Additionally, this strategy can be rewarding for the refugee teachers, providing them with a sense of purpose as well as financial stability. Overall, implementing policies and allocating resources based on evidence from successful strategies can build capacity and provide teachers with needed support, with OECD countries providing examples of good practices.