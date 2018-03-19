Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The theory and practice of financial instruments for small and medium-sized entreprises

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a16242ca-en
Authors
Ross Brown, Neil Lee
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers

Cite this content as:

Brown, R. and N. Lee (2018), “The theory and practice of financial instruments for small and medium-sized entreprises”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a16242ca-en.
Go to top