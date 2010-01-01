Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Singapore Experience

The evolution of technologies, costs and benefits, and lessons learnt
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp6fk71f6-en
Authors
Kian-Keong Chin
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Chin, K. (2010), “The Singapore Experience: The evolution of technologies, costs and benefits, and lessons learnt”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp6fk71f6-en.
Go to top