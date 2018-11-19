Skip to main content
The science of teaching science

An exploration of science teaching practices in PISA 2015
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f5bd9e57-en
Tarek Mostafa, Alfonso Echazarra, Hélène Guillou
OECD Education Working Papers
Mostafa, T., A. Echazarra and H. Guillou (2018), “The science of teaching science: An exploration of science teaching practices in PISA 2015”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 188, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f5bd9e57-en.
