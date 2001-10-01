The School of the Future

On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, PEB invited experts to debate the continuing need for educational buildings at a one-day seminar in June 2001 entitled “Temples of Learning or White Elephants? What Future for Educational Buildings?” The OECD Centre for Educational Research and Innovation presented possible scenarios for schools over the next 15 to 20 years. The effects of information and communication technologies (ICT) on the learning environment were addressed at both school and tertiary levels, as well as the views of teachers and other users of educational facilities.