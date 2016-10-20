Skip to main content
The Role of Services for Economic Performance in Brazil

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpl4nx0ptc-en
Authors
Jorge Arbache, Dorothée Rouzet, Francesca Spinelli
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Arbache, J., D. Rouzet and F. Spinelli (2016), “The Role of Services for Economic Performance in Brazil”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpl4nx0ptc-en.
