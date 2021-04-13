This Goung Digital Toolkit note identifies market trends and potential consumer benefits and discusses the key challenges for consumer protection on online marketplaces, including examples of how government authorities and online marketplaces are seeking to address them. It also explores growing challenges associated with dark commercial patterns on online marketplaces, and the continued expansion of the service marketplace. The Annex provides a selection of government initiatives to enhance consumer protection on online marketplaces.
The role of online marketplaces in enhancing consumer protection
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Abstract
