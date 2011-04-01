The pattern of trade analysed from a factor content perspective reflects the relative factor endowments of the countries examined. Although some large economies, such as the United States, seem to exhibit counter-intuitive behaviour, this is reversed when intermediate trade is taken into account. We argue this is a reflection of the changing nature of production processes and trade. The evidence presented here implies factor endowments are undergoing changes that call for careful analysis of the measures commonly used in trade. Acknowledging the role of intermediate goods to understand a country‘s factor content trade position is one step. Additionally, one must account for the interaction between the domestic determination of employment and wages with international movement of goods and services, and location of tasks.
The Role of Factor Content in Trade
Have Changes in Factor Endowments Been Reflected in Trade Patterns and on Relative Wages?
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
13 December 2023