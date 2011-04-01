Skip to main content
The Role of Factor Content in Trade

Have Changes in Factor Endowments Been Reflected in Trade Patterns and on Relative Wages?
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdnq52qxzw-en
Susan Stone, Ricardo H. Cavazos Cepeda, Anna Jankowska
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Stone, S., R. Cavazos Cepeda and A. Jankowska (2011), “The Role of Factor Content in Trade: Have Changes in Factor Endowments Been Reflected in Trade Patterns and on Relative Wages?”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdnq52qxzw-en.
