The Rising Cost of Ambient Air Pollution thus far in the 21st Century

Results from the BRIICS and the OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d1b2b844-en
Authors
Rana Roy, Nils Axel Braathen
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Roy, R. and N. Braathen (2017), “The Rising Cost of Ambient Air Pollution thus far in the 21st Century: Results from the BRIICS and the OECD Countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d1b2b844-en.
