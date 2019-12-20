Skip to main content
The relevance of general pedagogical knowledge for successful teaching

Systematic review and meta-analysis of the international evidence from primary to tertiary education
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ede8feb6-en
Authors
Hannah Ulferts
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ulferts, H. (2019), “The relevance of general pedagogical knowledge for successful teaching: Systematic review and meta-analysis of the international evidence from primary to tertiary education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 212, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ede8feb6-en.
