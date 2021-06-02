Digital technologies and data hold the potential to automate and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory and supervisory processes, which have become increasingly complex given the substantial increase of complex regulatory data in recent years. Securities and financial regulators have turned to supervisory technology (SupTech) tools and solutions as a means to improve their oversight, surveillance and analytical capabilities, which can in turn have important benefits for financial stability and market integrity. This Going Digital Toolkit note takes stock of the most common uses of SupTech by securities regulators to date; identifies its associated benefits, risks and challenges; and outlines considerations for devising adequate SupTech strategies, with a particular focus on corporate governance-related enforcement.
The promises and pitfalls of SupTech for corporate governance-related enforcement
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Abstract
