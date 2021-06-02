Skip to main content
The promises and pitfalls of SupTech for corporate governance-related enforcement

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9f0b8883-en
Authors
Emeline Denis
Tags
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Cite this content as:

Denis, E. (2021), “The promises and pitfalls of SupTech for corporate governance-related enforcement”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f0b8883-en.
