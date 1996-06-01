• Globalisation and regionalisation tend to be mutually reinforcing. Policies must ensure that this outcome prevails, for non-OECD and OECD countries alike. • Globalisation can weaken social cohesion and States’ economic policy autonomy. • Post-taylorist “flexible” forms of organisation now drive and shape globalisation. • The crisis of taylorist organisations is an important cause of the “structural” labour-market problems that now plague the United States and Europe; imports from developing countries are not. • Globalisation today does not show any significant acceleration of industrial redeployment from OECD countries.
The Policy Challenges of Globalisation and Regionalisation
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Abstract
