The organisation of out-of-hours primary care in OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr3czbqw23-en
Authors
Caroline Berchet, Carol Nader
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Berchet, C. and C. Nader (2016), “The organisation of out-of-hours primary care in OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr3czbqw23-en.
