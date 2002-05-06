The New Regionalism in Sub-Saharan Africa

• Regional integration in sub-Saharan Africa is becoming a vehicle for enhancing private investment through confidence building. Setting clear and easy-to-track priorities is key to achieving these policy goals. • Regional policy harmonisation or joint infrastructure projects are needed to improve access to world markets, increase capital flows and stimulate economic exchanges between African countries. In all these areas, policy reforms at the domestic level are necessary to attract regionwide investment. • Political actors that have most to lose may pose obstacles to regional integration. The international community should support reform efforts and assist reform-minded leaders in overcoming resistance and scepticism. • The removal of remaining trade barriers — extending to agriculture and non-tariff barriers — is by far the single largest contribution that OECD countries can make to sustain African recovery.