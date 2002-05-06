Skip to main content
The New Regionalism in Sub-Saharan Africa

More than Meets the Eye?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/744208327104
Authors
Andrea Goldstein
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs

English
français

Cite this content as:

Goldstein, A. (2002), “The New Regionalism in Sub-Saharan Africa: More than Meets the Eye?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/744208327104.
