The Neuroscience of Mathematical Cognition and Learning

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwmn3ntbr7-en
Authors
Chung Yen Looi, Jacqueline Thompson, Beatrix Krause, Roi Cohen Kadosh
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Looi, C. et al. (2016), “The Neuroscience of Mathematical Cognition and Learning”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 136, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwmn3ntbr7-en.
