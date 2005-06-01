The National Maritime College of Ireland

The new National Maritime College of Ireland is regarded as the country’s most exciting and innovative development in maritime training and education and is the first tertiary institution to be built and operated under the government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of procurement. The project is the outcome of a partnership between Cork Institute of Technology and the Irish Naval Service to deliver maritime training. Its building design reflects the studies’ sea-related theme, and the facilities allow the National Maritime College to meet the latest education requirements in the field. The college, in Ringaskiddy, County Cork, accepted its first cohort of students on 11 October 2004.
