The Mediterranean Port Economy

The cases of Marseille and Mersin
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2z40j6zr-en
Authors
Olaf Merk
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Merk, O. (2014), “The Mediterranean Port Economy: The cases of Marseille and Mersin”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2z40j6zr-en.
