The new premises of the Lycée Maximilien Perret, an upper secondary and continuing education institution, meets many – but, as experience has shown, not all – of its users’ needs. Why was it necessary to relocate the lycée in the first place? Which aspects of the new buildings effectively meet users’ needs, and which facilities have not lived up to expectations? This article will examine these questions in the spirit of post occupancy evaluation.
The Lycée Maximilien Perret in France
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
