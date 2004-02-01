In New York they say that the architecture of the new Lycée français (serving French students from kindergarten through upper secondary education) was inspired by the rationalism of Descartes. What is beyond doubt, however, is that the design and materials chosen by the American firm of architects, Polshek Partnership Architects, which designed the building, provide a thoroughly modern setting for its distinctive educational project.
The Lycée Français in New York
A Showcase for the French-Speaking Community
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
