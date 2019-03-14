Skip to main content
The lives of teachers in diverse classrooms

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8c26fee5-en
Neda Forghani-Arani, Lucie Cerna, Meredith Bannon
OECD Education Working Papers
Forghani-Arani, N., L. Cerna and M. Bannon (2019), “The lives of teachers in diverse classrooms”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 198, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8c26fee5-en.
