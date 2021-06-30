Skip to main content
The learning gain over one school year among 15-year-olds

An analysis of PISA data for Austria and Scotland (United Kingdom)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d99e8c0a-en
Authors
Francesco Avvisati, Pauline Givord
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Avvisati, F. and P. Givord (2021), “The learning gain over one school year among 15-year-olds: An analysis of PISA data for Austria and Scotland (United Kingdom)”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 249, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d99e8c0a-en.
