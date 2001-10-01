The rapid development of new types of interior and exterior architecture for public buildings in recent years has made us increasingly aware of the dynamic and subtle relationship that people establish with their immediate physical environment. The impact of architecture on this environment has long been neglected in our cities, hastily built to meet industrial and commercial needs, as our contemporary designers have often focused solely on visual and functional aspects.
The Learning Environment
Reflections on the Function of Facilities
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
