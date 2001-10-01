Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Intelligent School

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/772344146115
Authors
François Louis
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Louis, F. (2001), “The Intelligent School”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2001/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/772344146115.
Go to top