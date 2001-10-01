On 14 and 15 December 2000 the Milan Centre for Educational Innovation and Experimentation (CISEM), a research institute reporting to the Province of Milan and the Union of Italian Provinces, held an international seminar sponsored by the province and entitled “Intelligent School – Towards the Scholastic Architecture of the Future”. The “intelligent school” approach developed in PEB’s work, particularly during the 1990s, ties in very closely with the vision emerging from the many other viewpoints expressed at the Milan seminar, particularly that of the CISEM.
The Intelligent School
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024