On 14 and 15 December 2000 the Milan Centre for Educational Innovation and Experimentation (CISEM), a research institute reporting to the Province of Milan and the Union of Italian Provinces, held an international seminar sponsored by the province and entitled “Intelligent School – Towards the Scholastic Architecture of the Future”. The “intelligent school” approach developed in PEB’s work, particularly during the 1990s, ties in very closely with the vision emerging from the many other viewpoints expressed at the Milan seminar, particularly that of the CISEM.