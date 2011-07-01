Skip to main content
The Implementation of the Korean Green Growth Strategy in Urban Areas

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8bf4l4lvg-en
Authors
Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Fabio Grazi, Jongwan Joo, Marissa Plouin
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kamal-Chaoui, L. et al. (2011), “The Implementation of the Korean Green Growth Strategy in Urban Areas”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8bf4l4lvg-en.
