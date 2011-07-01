This report on the Korean Strategy for Green Growth and its implementation in urban areas assesses the contributions of sub-national governments to Korea's National Strategy for Green Growth and identifies the main challenges for effective implementation at the local level. Korea's economy, heavily reliant on foreign exports, was hard hit by the recent global financial crisis. Since the 1970s, Korea has become one of the most energy-intensive economies in the OECD area, thanks to higher living standards, rapid urbanisation and an expanding industrial sector. As a result, the country's greenhouse gas emissions almost doubled between 1990 and 2005, registering the highest growth rate in the OECD area. It is in this context of rapid urbanisation and unprecedented resource consumption and environmental pressures that the report focuses on the role of urban areas within Korea's National Strategy for Green Growth. The effectiveness of Korea's green growth agenda, which has been driven by a central government vision and strategy, will largely hinge on the contribution of urban areas toward more sustainable, greener growth. Through the lens of a multilevel governance framework, an assessment of green growth policies in Korean cities helps to identify concrete strategies for delivering a coherent policy message and improving governance across all levels of government, with particular recommendations in terms of policy, funding, technical capacity and information sharing.
The Implementation of the Korean Green Growth Strategy in Urban Areas
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2020
-
Working paper19 October 2020
-
23 September 2020
-
Working paper8 June 2020
-
Working paper15 April 2020
-
Working paper12 February 2020
-
Working paper13 January 2020
-
Working paper17 December 2019
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024