Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Impact of Time on the Design of Learning Environments

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/767544331426
Authors
Prakash Nair
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Nair, P. (2001), “The Impact of Time on the Design of Learning Environments”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2001/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/767544331426.
Go to top