Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of the 1999 Education Reform in Poland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjgkm1m9x-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “The Impact of the 1999 Education Reform in Poland”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjgkm1m9x-en.
Go to top