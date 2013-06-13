Skip to main content
The Impact of Structural and Macroeconomic Factors on Regional Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k451mplq9lw-en
Authors
Sabine D’Costa, Enrique Garcilazo, Joaquim Oliveira Martins
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

D’Costa, S., E. Garcilazo and J. Oliveira Martins (2013), “The Impact of Structural and Macroeconomic Factors on Regional Growth”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k451mplq9lw-en.
