Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of road infrastructure investment on incumbent firms in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e72fdcb6-en
Authors
Alexander C. Lembcke, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lembcke, A. and C. Menon (2017), “The impact of road infrastructure investment on incumbent firms in Korea”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2017/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e72fdcb6-en.
Go to top