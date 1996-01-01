Skip to main content
The Impact of R&D and Technology Diffusion on Productivity Growth

Evidence for 10 OECD Countries in the 1970s and 1980s
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/413581370285
Norihisa Sakurai, Evangelos Ioannidis, George Papaconstantinou
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Sakurai, N., E. Ioannidis and G. Papaconstantinou (1996), “The Impact of R&D and Technology Diffusion on Productivity Growth: Evidence for 10 OECD Countries in the 1970s and 1980s”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1996/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/413581370285.
