  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of growing participation in PISA on scaling outcomes

A Monte Carlo simulation study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d5f7fcc4-en
Authors
Artur Pokropek, Marek Muszyński, Tomasz Żółtak
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pokropek, A., M. Muszyński and T. Żółtak (2022), “The impact of growing participation in PISA on scaling outcomes: A Monte Carlo simulation study”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 277, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d5f7fcc4-en.
