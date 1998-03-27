Skip to main content
The Future of Asia in the World Economy

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162686-en
Authors
OECD, Asian Development Bank
Tags
Development Centre Seminars
Edited by Colm Foy, Francis Harrigan and David O'Connor

Cite this content as:

Foy, C., F. Harrigan and D. O'Connor (eds.) (1998), The Future of Asia in the World Economy, Development Centre Seminars, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162686-en.
