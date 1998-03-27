The Future of Asia in the World Economy

Based on scenarios produced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the OECD Development Centre, the authors consider ways in which long-term Asian growth can be consolidated to the benefit of the global economy as a whole. Looking beyond current economic difficulties, Asian countries have strong growth prospects, assuming they pay due attention to domestic institutional strengthening, investment in human capital and the conservation of environmental capital.

This volume was produced as a product of the third "International Forum on Asian Perspectives", organised annually by the ADB and the OECD Development Centre. The purpose of the Forum is to encourage interchange of ideas between Asian and European specialists on questions of economic importance to the two regions.