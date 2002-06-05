Poverty reduction remains a major development challenge in much of Asia and the Pacific. Historically, technology has played a central role in raising living standards across the region, including those of the poor. The Green Revolution and various innovations of modern medicine and public health have been instrumental in improving nutrition, health, and livelihoods of millions of poor people. Yet, the pace of improvement from these sources appears to have slowed, and new technological impetus — as well as improved policies and institutions — are needed to address the persistent poverty problem in some regions and among some social groups. Agricultural and medical biotechnology hold tremendous promise but also bring with them new risks and concerns that need to be addressed before their full potential can be realised. New information technologies are only beginning to diffuse widely in developing Asia and the Pacific, but ultimately these too can have profound impacts on the lives of the poor, empowering them with access to information that once was the preserve of the privileged few.
Technology and Poverty Reduction in Asia and the Pacific
Report
Development Centre Seminars
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 June 2003
-
Report6 June 2003
-
25 April 2002
-
5 December 2001
-
6 July 2001
-
5 March 2001
-
Report6 November 2000
-
28 June 2000
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024