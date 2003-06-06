This book demonstrates some of the pitfalls associated with services liberalisation but recommends perseverance and even acceleration of the reforms. Contributors call for orderly and rapid progress towards regional integration of the services sector, based on the gradual removal of the barriers to competition. The benefits will be increased FDI flows and domestic investment, with a subsequent contribution to growth and poverty reduction. This book is based upon the 2002 International Forum on Asian Perspectives organised by the ADB and the OECD Development Centre.
Asia and Europe
Services Liberalisation
Report
Development Centre Seminars
Abstract
