Globalisation, Poverty and Inequality

This book is based on an exceptional event in December 2000 which brought together civil society from the poor countries and OECD experts. It emerges that globalisation can have a positive impact in poor countries, but only if policies encouraging a more equitable distribution of human and physical resources are adopted. Furthermore, countries in which infrastructures and skills are underdeveloped will need to continue protecting vulnerable sectors and communities, but will have to accept that such protection can only be transitional.