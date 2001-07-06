Policies to Promote Competitiveness in Manufacturing in Sub-Saharan Africa

Primary commodities dominate African exports, yet these products are extremely vulnerable to variations in weather conditions, world demand and prices. If the continent is to obtain optimum benefit from the integration and opening of the world economy, this heavy reliance on primary products must be reduced. There is, thus, a new and important role for African countries’ manufacturing industries. The papers in this volume address three important issues: the role of exchange-rate policy in enhancing the competitiveness of African manufactured exports; the steps that can be taken to improve production efficiency; and the role of institutional and structural reforms in promoting competitiveness in manufacturing and in improving Africa’s attractiveness to foreign direct investment. An Epilogue evaluates progress and developments since the conference which gave rise to this volume was held.