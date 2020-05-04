Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The face mask global value chain in the COVID-19 outbreak: Evidence and policy lessons

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a4df866d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “The face mask global value chain in the COVID-19 outbreak: Evidence and policy lessons”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a4df866d-en.
Go to top