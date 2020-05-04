This note provides information on the global value chain for the production of surgical masks and N95 respirators in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. It analyses the causes of the current shortage of these key medical supplies needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and reviews some short-term and long-term policy options, with a focus on the role of trade and investment policy.
The face mask global value chain in the COVID-19 outbreak: Evidence and policy lessons
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
