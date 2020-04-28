Skip to main content
The effectiveness of social protection for long-term care in old age

Is social protection reducing the risk of poverty associated with care needs?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2592f06e-en
Tiago Cravo Oliveira Hashiguchi, Ana Llena-Nozal
OECD Health Working Papers
Oliveira Hashiguchi, T. and A. Llena-Nozal (2020), “The effectiveness of social protection for long-term care in old age: Is social protection reducing the risk of poverty associated with care needs?”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 117, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2592f06e-en.
