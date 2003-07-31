Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The e-Government Imperative

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264101197-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD e-Government Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), The e-Government Imperative, OECD e-Government Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264101197-en.
Go to top