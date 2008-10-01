Skip to main content
The Dynamics of Social Assistance Receipt

Measurement and Modelling Issues, with an Application to Britain
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/236346714741
Lorenzo Cappellari, Stephen P. Jenkins
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cappellari, L. and S. Jenkins (2008), “The Dynamics of Social Assistance Receipt: Measurement and Modelling Issues, with an Application to Britain”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236346714741.
