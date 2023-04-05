Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The design of upper secondary education across OECD countries

Managing choice, coherence and specialisation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/158101f0-en
Authors
Camilla Stronati
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Stronati, C. (2023), “The design of upper secondary education across OECD countries: Managing choice, coherence and specialisation”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 288, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/158101f0-en.
Go to top