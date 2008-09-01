The “raw materials curse” is far from being an inevitability, as shown by Norway and Chile. Both examples offer valuable lessons to developing countries on how to sensibly manage mining and oil resources. Following Norway’s example, Chile could build upon its experience and become a key player in the field of technological assistance, particularly through the creation of a World Copper Institute.
The Curse of Raw Materials?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
