The COVID-19 epidemic is disrupting business activity, causing demand to collapse and straining global supply chains. Based on the OECD Product Market Regulation (PMR) indicators, this note considers the policy challenges raised by government interventions, with a special focus on the governance of state-owned enterprises and exit strategies from state ownership.
The COVID-19 crisis and state ownership in the economy: Issues and policy considerations
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024