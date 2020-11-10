This OECD COVID-19 policy brief, a product of the Open and Innovative Government Division (OIG) of the Public Governance Directorate of the OECD, examines how and to what extent the crisis has served as a catalyst for government transformation. It draws these observations and analysis from over 400 cases and initiatives captured in the OECD’s COVID-19 Innovative Responses Tracker. The brief explores the effect on governments of the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, through a number of steps, drawing on several international examples of how governments have responded in innovative ways by using digital technologies, open data and citizen engagement. It makes observations of the crisis and how governments have responded, explores what those responses might mean or suggest, and, finally, looks at the implications for government transformation.
The Covid-19 crisis: A catalyst for government transformation?
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
